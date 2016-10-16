When the taps stopped flowing

I ONLY realised how important water was to me when the taps went dry for almost five days recently due to a series of faults in the water supply system.

The fact that my house is just a hop away from a lake did not help as the untreated water was not safe to use. More than 420,000 households were affected across Kuala Lumpur and Selangor when two water treatment plants were shut down due to odour pollution at the river where raw water was drawn.

When the plants began operation again, the water level of the reservoir at our housing estate was low and we were told supply would only resume later in the evening. And then we were told the inlet valve at the reservoir was faulty and had to be replaced and we would get water the next morning.

When the taps started flowing after that, it was just a small trickle of brownish liquid which was practically not usable except for flushing the toilet.

My wife does the laundry on weekends. It was unfortunate the water interruption began on Saturday when we had almost run out of clean clothes to wear. The first laundry we went to wanted to charge a ridiculous RM6 for each piece of clothing.

In the end, we drove 15 km to a self-service launderette and paid only RM12 for washing and drying the entire week’s laundry. To ensure we had sufficient water to drink, we bought half a dozen bottles of 5-litre drinking water on the way back. But that was the least of our problems.

I needed potable water to clean my hands thoroughly before using a catheter to empty my bladder. Flowing water from the tap is preferable as holding anything else after washing could cause contamination of my hands.

This I had to do every three hourly to prevent the risk of contracting urinary tract infection and avoid a backflow of urine that could cause further damage to my already failing kidneys. After that, the catheter had to be cleaned and stored for use the next time. I had to use the drinking water for this purpose.

Each time I used the catheter, I feared being struck down by a sudden fever. That would have been a sure sign of infection. I suspect an untreated urinary infection together with constant backflow of urine many years ago was the cause of my damaged kidneys now. The urologist warned me any small infection could totally wipe out my renal function. He advised me to be vigilant and seek medical treatment on the first sign of a fever.

Therefore a constant supply of clean water is not only essential to my subsistence but crucial to my survival.

With no running water, my wife and I could not bathe. It was a torture. We had to make do with just wiping down with wet towels. When I could no longer stand the unclean feeling on my skin, I took a quick bath with the drinking water on the third day. That must have been the most expensive bath in my life but feeling clean and fresh afterwards was absolutely worth it.

Although roughly 71 per cent of the Earth’s surface is covered with water, only 0.3 per cent of it is usable by humans. The rest are in the oceans, locked up in ice caps, soils and the atmosphere. It is said the world’s next war will be fought over water. This may not be very far from the truth, seeing the angry reactions of the people whose daily routines and activities were disrupted by the water crisis.

One day without water was survivable though cooking was impossible. Eating out around the neighbourhood was out of the question. Most of the shops too were affected. We had to go to unaffected areas to have our meals. As the crisis wore on without any clear indication of when supply would resume, those affected vented their frustrations by leaving nasty comments in the water company’s Facebook page.

Tempers flared because toilets went unflushed and the stench became unbearable. It was especially bad for those with large families. What made it worse were calls to the hotline went unanswered and tankers bringing relief water supplies were nowhere in sight. All of us could not be more relieved when clean water started flowing again on the fifth day.

The authorities have to be more serious about securing and protecting our water resources. The recent crisis was proof of the poor management of our water sources and infrastructure. As consumers, we also have a responsibility to learn better water conservation practices.

On the average, each Malaysian uses over 200 litres of water per day whereas a study by the UN estimated between 50 and 100 litres per person per day is sufficient for personal and domestic uses.

Having experienced the misery of living without clean water supply, I have learnt to appreciate every drop that comes out of the tap. Several water saving techniques I have been observing and one we can all practise immediately is to turn off the tap while brushing teeth, lathering shampoo into the hair and soaping when bathing.

Turning off the tap while brushing teeth alone can save up to six litres of water.

Contrary to what is commonly believed, the supply of fresh water is not infinite. As population continues to grow, even more water is needed. Agriculture, industry and pollution reduce what is available to us. Changes in weather patterns have also affected rainfall. Prolonged dry spells have seen water levels at dams and rivers dropping to the extent water rationing has to be imposed.

If we continue to waste water like what we are doing now, water rationing may become the way of life for us in the future.

Limited it may be, there is enough water to go around if only we use it judiciously and avoid unnecessary wastage. Water is essential to life. The human body is 60 per cent water. For that reason alone, it is to our best interest to ensure its sustainability for our own well-being and that of future generations.