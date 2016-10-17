101 year old man shares secret to longevity at Hainan Association BSB ceremony

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: 101-year-old Han Fong Juan, One of the oldest men alive in the Sultanate,received a token of appreciation at a ceremony hosted by the Hainan Association BSB over the weekend, Brudirect reported.

Wee Khai Hong from the organising committee presented the token of appreciation to Han, as well as five other senior citizens who are 85 years of age.

Han shared his secret to longevity: Getting enough sleep and consuming a healthy diet with less oil and salt. He placed great emphasis on the importance of sleeping early and waking up early.

He also expressed gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s Government for providing exceptional care for the welfare of senior citizens, which includes free healthcare and old person’s pension allowance.

Hainan Association BSBPresident Foo Chee Teen and Vice-President Han Kiem Kwang were among those present at the event.