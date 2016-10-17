14 dead, scores missing in Myanmar ferry disaster: official

YANGON: Rescuers have discovered 14 bodies and expect to find scores more after a ferry packed with teachers, students and workers capsized in central Myanmar, local authorities said.

A total of 154 people have been rescued since the boat sank early Saturday morning en route from the town of Homalin to the city of Monywa.

Search teams scouring the Chindwin River have located the sunken vessel and rescuers fear the death toll could reach 100.

“So far we have found 14 dead bodies from the river, but we still need to identify them,” director of the local relief and resettlement department, Sa Willy Frient, told AFP.

“It was mainly university students and school teachers on the ferry that day,” he said, adding: “I think around 70 or 80 university students and about 30 school teachers, and also doctors.”

He estimated the boat was carrying 240-250 people, around 100 more than it is meant to carry. – AFP