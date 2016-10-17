2 robbers shot dead, 2 arrested in police ambush

Dev Kumar (second left) and Khoo (third left) show to reporters the home-made gun and machete used by the suspects who were gunned down early yesterday morning.

MIRI: Two most wanted persons who were believed to have been active in armed robberies around here were gunned down by police in an ambush at an abandoned house in Luak Bay at about midnight yesterday.

The duo, both males, was in their 30s. Together with two others – including a woman – who were arrested earlier, the four were suspected to be behind 16 armed robberies in Bakam and Luak since last year.

In a press conference at Miri Central Police Station (CPS Miri) yesterday, state CID chief SAC Datuk Dev Kumar said the group had been terrorising the community. Four cases, he said, were reported last year, and 12 this year.

“Following these cases, state police commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor set up a taskforce to track them down. Their most recent case was on Oct 15. At about 3.10am, three robbers wearing masks and armed with machete broke into a house in Fabulous Garden. A couple and their two children, aged five and 11, were in the house.”

One suspect placed a machete on the neck of the victim’s

wife and demanded all their valuable items, including a 40-inch flat screen television, laptops, mobile phones, watches and cash.

Acting on public tip-off, Dev Kumar said a team from D9 and D8 from IPK (Kuching headquarters) and Miri CID set up an ambush at a ‘rumah kongsi’ at a construction site in Taman Jelita at about 5pm on the same day. He said the ambush resulted in the arrest of a 55-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman.

“Both of them were foreigners, and during the raid, police seized several items from the house, including a 40-inch flat screen TV, laptops, watches and cash.”

Determined to hunt down the remaining group members, he said the team then went to an abandoned house in Luak Bay.

“Police, who were all wearing bullet-proof vests, ordered the suspects to open the door, but there was no response.

“This led the policemen to barge into the house. A suspect immediately fired shots at the police while the other suspect attacked with a machete.”

He said the team retaliated by firing several shots at the suspects, which killed both of them. A homemade gun and a machete were later found on the floor of the house.

“Further search in the house resulted in several more items believed be from their robberies, including items robbed during the Oct 15 incident,” he said, adding that tools used in break-ins were also found in the house.

When asked on the identity of the two suspects gunned down, Dev Kumar said they had yet to be ascertained as no identification was found on them. He, however, assured that they were foreigners. The group had robbed more than RM200,000 worth of items, including cash, in the 16 cases they were involved in.

“We believe we have solved all 16 cases in Miri, and on behalf of the state police commissioner, I would like to congratulate the D9, D8 units from IPK and CID Miri for the success.”

Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat and Miri CID chief DSP Nixon Joshua Ali were also at the press conference.