Sarawak 

Adenan conferred Melaka’s top award

Tun Mohd Khalil conferring the award on Datuk Patinggi Adenan (left).

Tun Mohd Khalil conferring the award on Datuk Patinggi Adenan (left).

MELAKA: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem was conferred Melaka’s highest state award, the Darjah Gemilang Seri Melaka (DGSM), by its Head of State Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob in conjunction with his 78th birthday celebration yesterday.

A press statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said Mohd Khalil presented the award, which carries the title `Datuk Seri’ to Adenan at Dewan Seri Negeri in Air Keroh.

Adenan was accompanied by his wife, Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.

In a separate event called Lan Berambeh held at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Adenan, who was an accomplished singer in his younger days, sang evergreens to raise RM1.1 million for a welfare fund set up for Sarawakians residing in Peninsular Malaysia.

Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, accompanied by his wife, Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, was the guests-of-honour at the event.

Also present were Sarawak federal and state ministers.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of