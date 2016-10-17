Adenan conferred Melaka’s top award

Tun Mohd Khalil conferring the award on Datuk Patinggi Adenan (left).

MELAKA: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem was conferred Melaka’s highest state award, the Darjah Gemilang Seri Melaka (DGSM), by its Head of State Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob in conjunction with his 78th birthday celebration yesterday.

A press statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said Mohd Khalil presented the award, which carries the title `Datuk Seri’ to Adenan at Dewan Seri Negeri in Air Keroh.

Adenan was accompanied by his wife, Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.

In a separate event called Lan Berambeh held at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Adenan, who was an accomplished singer in his younger days, sang evergreens to raise RM1.1 million for a welfare fund set up for Sarawakians residing in Peninsular Malaysia.

Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, accompanied by his wife, Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, was the guests-of-honour at the event.

Also present were Sarawak federal and state ministers.