Adenan not too hopeful of Budget 2017

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem is not too optimistic about Budget 2017, which will be tabled by the Prime Minister this Friday.

Despite the doubt, he said he hoped that Sarawak would be given as much allocation as possible.

“As much for Sarawak as possible,” he said when prompted for his expectation of next year’s national budget after closing a seminar at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Although hoping for the best, Adenan acknowledged that the state might not get what was previously allocated given the state of the economy.

“Looking at the economy now, and the reduction in the price of oil, I don’t think we can enjoy the same as before.

“That is why I want to use part of our reserve to compensate for that.”

He said even though Sarawak would expect the federal government to allocate funds for the state to bridge the urban-rural development gap, it would be more practical to depend on the state’s reserve.

In his speech earlier, Adenan said his administration would set aside RM1 billion specifically for rural development in the next two years.

He added that the money would come from the state’s reserve.

During the closing ceremony, Adenan said “I am sick and fed up with” requesting for development funds from Putrajaya.

“I don’t want to quarrel with the federal as if there isn’t enough money and whatsoever.”

He said the rural community in Sarawak was in need of some big allocation for development so as to eradicate poverty.

“If you want to see poor people, go to our rural areas. That’s why for the next two years, we will allocate RM1 billion for rural development. Our kampung people cannot wait.”