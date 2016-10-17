Always ask for receipts, Customs Department advises consumers

KUCHING: The Customs Department encourages consumers to ask for receipts during transactions.

Its director general Datuk Sri Khazali Ahmad said a receipt will provide consumers a better way to keep track of their finances as well as to prevent traders from not remitting the collected Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the government.

“We want to make collecting receipts among Malaysian consumers a culture,” Khazali told a press conference after the handing of prizes to the winners of the ‘Jom Minta Resit GST’ contest at Plaza Merdeka here yesterday.

He advised Malaysian traders and consumers to follow the culture of developed nations, such as the United Kingdom where receipts are given for any transaction.

“This is why we must start to inculcate this type of culture at a young age among Malaysians,” he added.

Besides that, he said this would ensure traders keep proper records of their GST collection and remit it to the government.

“We are currently investigating hundreds of cases in Malaysia and will take stern action against traders who collect GST for their own gain,” he added.

He also reminded establishments with business volume of more than RM5 million a month to submit their GST statements (GST-03) every month and those with sales of less than RM5 million a month to send in their GST statements every three months.

Meanwhile, the Customs Department was happy to note that the people were beginning to realise the importance of GST and its implementation.

This, he said, could be seen by the rising numbers of those participating in the Jom Minta Resit GST contest which started last April.

From April to Sept, the department received a total of 499,227 receipts from 36,085 participants.

“For the Aug to Sept draw (third series), we have received a total of 276,120 receipts from 14,413 participants. More than 3,000 are selected as the winners from across the country,” he revealed.

Yesterday, 30 winners from Kuching received their prizes for the contest – the grand prize being a Modenas motorcycle (CT 115S) won by Monawati Ash’adi.

Other prizes included an iPhone 6S, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Samsung Note 5, Samsung Galaxy A7 and other electrical items.