Banjarmasin handles car door take off case

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: Banjarmasin Criminal Investigation Unit Police is handling car doors detachment performed by actors from East Kalimantan in the city, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“The perpetrator has been secured in Banjarmasin Police and is currently undergoing examination for his actions,” said the Head of Criminal Police AKP Arief Prasetya Sik here on Sunday.

He said, on the results of the temporary investigation the actor with his friend did this for the first time, but his friend fled.

He is known as FZ (50), Tenggarong, East Kalimantan, resident. While his friends who fled known with initial AL.

“They both caught by mob, when detached a car door and took a bag in the car,” he said.

They used litter T key to take the door off the car, but unfortunately people saw and caught them both.

The incident occurred in the area of A Yani Market on Jalan Veteran, East Banjarmasin, on Saturday (15/10) at around 11:30.

“The case of detaching the car door is still being investigated, who knows there is still a crime scene in the territory of Banjarmasin,” said the former mobile detective police chief in South Kalimantan Regional Police.