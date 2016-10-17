Chong to plead to Maybank HQ not to close MJC branch

KUCHING: DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen will write to Maybank headquarters to urge them to defer their decision to relocate their branch at MJC commercial centre this Nov 7.

In a press statement, Chong said the branch was the only Maybank branch for the Batu Kawa area, and its relocation would cause great inconvenience to businesses and residents.

“The existence of a bank office in any area is a sign of development, and it is crucial for economic development. Maybank’s branch is not only to provide service but also to attract businesses and help stimulate economic activities in the area,” said Chong, who is also Bandar Kuching MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman.

He said the biggest irony was that Batu Kawa assemblyman Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian had repeatedly claimed he would bring development to Batu Kawa, yet less than half a year after his election, Maybank is closing its operation in Batu Kawa.

“SUPP is incapable of defending and fighting for the economic rights and benefits of the people of Sarawak.”

He also said Dr Sim—who is SUPP president, a senator and a minister—cannot even help keep Maybank branch in Batu Kawa.

“How else can he fight for greater economic benefit for the people of Sarawak? It just goes to show that in the formulation of national economic policies, SUPP is just a negligible and dispensable factor, totally not in the policy-making process.”

On another note, Chong said the closure of the MJC Maybank branch together with other branches nationwide indicated that the country’s economy was entering into very difficult times.

He said a bank is the prime moving force for and representative of any economy, and when bank starts to scale down its operation, it means the economy was shrinking.