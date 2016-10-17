CIDB aims to put an end to wayward construction firms

CIDB enforcement personnel inspect a construction site.

MIRI: A construction site here was directed to cease operations after it was found that it was not registered with the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia (CIDB).

CIDB Miri branch manager Muhammad Rizuan Hamzah said the construction firm failed to register with CIDB

and contravened sub-Section 25 (1), in which a fine between RM10,000 and RM100,000 can be imposed.

“I would like to remind construction firms here to register their operations with CIDB,” Muhammad said yesterday.

According to Muhammad, CIDB had conducted several checks at various construction sites within Miri.

A team of 16 personnel were involved in the operation, which would continue to be carried out from time to time at various construction sites.

Muhammad Rizuan said CIDB would carry out such operations regularly to ensure consumer interests and rights were well protected and each project met stipulated standards as well as CIDB regulations.

“We want all contractors to obey the laws that have been outlined for the industry.”