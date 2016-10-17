Collision claims lives of two motorcyclists

KUCHING: Two motorcyclists met their end following a collision at Mile 67 Serian-Sri Aman road at 1.30am yesterday.

One of them, an 18-year-old male from Kpg Semadang, Jalan Puncak Borneo was pronounced dead on the spot by medics while another, a 21-year-old male from Kampung Lachau, Serian, died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Both motorcycles were badly mangled.

Both motorcyclists were travelling in opposite directions before the collision. A passer-by contacted the police and ambulance about the accident.

Police are investigating the accident and both bodies were brought to the mortuary pending post-mortem before being released to the respective families.