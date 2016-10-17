Sarawak 

Collision claims lives of two motorcyclists

KUCHING: Two motorcyclists met their end following a collision at Mile 67 Serian-Sri Aman road at 1.30am yesterday.

One of them, an 18-year-old male from Kpg Semadang, Jalan Puncak Borneo was pronounced dead on the spot by medics while another, a 21-year-old male from Kampung Lachau, Serian, died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Both motorcycles were badly mangled.

Both motorcyclists were travelling in opposite directions before the collision. A passer-by contacted the police and ambulance about the accident.

Police are investigating the accident and both bodies were brought to the mortuary pending post-mortem before being released to the respective families.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of