DAP MPs to monitor S’wak BN MPs during tabling of hudud bill

SIBU: The state DAP Committee has resolved that the five DAP MPs from Sarawak ‘babysit’ the 25 Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs in the debate and voting of the hudud motion to be tabled by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang in Parliament this week.

At a press conference after the committee meeting here yesterday, state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said: “We know that some BN leaders have made statements that Sarawak will oppose Hadi Awang’s hudud motion.

“But none of the BN MPs from Sarawak have come out with such message.

“So very often, the past record of Sarawak BN leaders have shown that they speak one language in Sarawak but when it came to the ‘crush’ time in Parliament, their action did not correspond to what they said in Sarawak.

“On the other hand, to put in simply, we want to make sure that they walk the talk and oppose Hadi Awang’s bill and not play truant when the bill is up for voting or keep quiet when the debate is up.”

Chong, who is also Bandar Kuching MP, said the passing of the National Security Council (NSC) Act was a very unhappy experience.

He regretted that while talking about autonomy and reclaiming the state’s rights, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem supported the Act which empowered the Prime Minister to take away the state’s rights.

“So five of us will babysit BN Sarawak MPs this week especially when this Hudud motion is up for voting and debate and we want to make sure the Sarawak BN MPs are there,” he added.