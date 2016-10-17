Eastwood GCC joins Miri Beach Run 2.0 with charity food fair

MIRI: The Miri Beach Run 2.0 this Nov 20 at Beach Republic, Luak Bay will include a Eastwood charity food fair.

The food fair, themed ‘To Give is to Love’, is organised by Eastwood Golf and Country Club as its annual community (CSR) project this year.

The food fair from 8am to noon will be selling a range which includes popular dishes honey glazed lamb, lamb kebab, laksa, nasi lemak, grilled chicken sandwich, satay and assorted desserts.

Coupons at RM20 are now available for purchase by contacting 085-421 010 (for enquiries).

Proceeds of the sale will be donated to PDK Pibakis Morsjaya and Methodist Hope Centre (for children with special needs), both chosen as the beneficiaries this time.

Earlier, the charity run’s organiser Liew Li Yee, who handed over the registration forms to Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) president Thng Joo Hua, welcomed participants from all corners of Miri, Brunei and those outside of the Resort City, in the bid to spread love via a good cause.

“We are also delighted that NSJA expressed an interest to participate in our charity run, as we hope with the power of journalists, this could further promote our event,” Liew said.

Following the success of its inaugural event, the Miri Beach Run 2.0 is back in full force to promote charity.

A specially designed finisher medal will be given to runners who complete the whole route. Attractive prizes also await winners who finish in top 10 of each category except the Fun Run.

The top three winners of each category will walk away with RM300, RM200 and RM100 along with medals. The fourth placed runner will receive RM50 and medal while the fifth to 10th placers will get a hamper and medal.

Organised by Beach Republic, the charity run is a collaboration with Fire and Rescue Service Department Zone 6 Miri, Lions Club of Batu Niah, Share Tea, Eastwood Valley GCC and Lau Clan Association Miri, Youth Section. Bulatan Park Runners Club provides technical support of this year’s Beach Run.