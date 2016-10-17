Education Ministry plans to suspend students involved in bullying cases

KUALA NERANG (Kedah): The Education Ministry is planning to enforce a one-year suspension on all primary and secondary school students who are involved in bullying cases.

According to Bernama, Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the ministry would get feedback from the public on the plan, and if everyone agreed, it would probably be enforced from January next year.

“This is a plan at the ministry’s level, and I think it is time strict action is taken to stop bullying in school. I am of the opinion that bullying in schools is getting serious, and we need to counter it immediately, and suspension is the best step,” he told reporters after opening the ‘Kasihi Pekebun’ event and handing over assistance from the Additional Economic Activities project here yesterday.

Mahdzir said under the plan, whose aim was to make it a lesson to other students, any suspended student who is due to sit for any major examination would have to do it the following year.

“Within the suspension period, the students concerned will be asked to do charity work or be sent to rehabilitation centres in order for them to re-enter school.”

However, he said the ministry had no plans to expel the troubled students as it would affect their future.

In an immediate reaction, teachers’ unions in Sarawak have mixed reactions on this proposal. Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) deemed the suspension period as ‘rather harsh’. Its president, Jisin Nyud, stressed that for a start, it was imperative that bullying cases be classified according to its seriousness. He suggested a thorough study be carried out for fear the proposed move could affect the country in the long run.

“One year suspension is quite harsh. When you impose a year suspension, it means the students will not learn anything. We need to give chances to the students involved as young children are very naughty,” he told The Borneo Post in Sibu yesterday.

“Therefore, the types of bullying need to be carefully and thoroughly classified. For example, the types of bullying such as physical, verbal, social or cyber. Include its seriousness and effect.”

Jisin suggested that the ministry consult the public, teachers and teachers’ unions before implementing this policy.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers’ Union (KGBS) fully supported the ministry’s plan as it felt it was time to punish bullies.Some cases that were uploaded into the social media showed the victims suffering injuries, said Ahmad Malie, its president.

“Don’t just suspend these students. If possible, send these students to schools or centers that can rehabilitate them. That way, they will be aware of their wrongdoings,” said Ahmad Malie.

“If the one year period is due, and if their morals (still) remained negative, the suspension should continue for another three, six or more months. With the action and punishment that is considered heavy, students may eschew bulling people. With tough actions, it is hope the issue of bullying in schools can be eradicated.”