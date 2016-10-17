Firemen ‘unlock’ doorknob to free boy’s finger

The boy and family members arriving at the hospital.

KUCHING: It was not a case of getting caught with your hand in the cookie jar but a young and naughty boy learned a painful lesson that curiosity killed the cat.

He was playing late Saturday night and was curious about the key-lock mechanism at home and decided to put his finger into the keyhole but got his right index finger stuck instead.

His family members removed part of the doorknob and tried using soap to free his finger out but to no avail. After trying for an hour, the family brought him to the Sarawak General Hospital around 1am to get him out of his predicament.

At the hospital, the staff there could not help him and advised the family to bring him to the Batu Lintang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) for help.

Firemen used a tool to cut the doorknob and free the boy’s finger.