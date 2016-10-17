Flying team thwarts illegal logging operation

A total of 83 logs of various species and lengths were confiscated as a result of FDS recent operation to fight against illegal logging activities in the state.

BINTULU: The Forest Department Sarawak (FDS) enforcement personnel used a helicopter to foil an illegal logging operation near Labang here last Saturday.

According to FDS public relations manager Mohammad Saiful Amrie Abdullah, the flying team confiscated 83 logs of various species and lengths.

“It was understood that the logs were cut from an expired licenced area where permit to enter coupe is not valid.

“The licensees were found cutting the logs after their license had expired,” he said.

Saiful disclosed that an investigation paper had been opened to estimate the value of the seized items and to ensure that the perpetrators would not get off scot-free.

“The case is being investigated under the Forest Ordinance 2015 and contravenes the license conditions. Further investigation would be carried out by the Forest Department,” he added.