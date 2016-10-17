Injured Kiwi, Korean debutant lift CM Cup

Reynolds and Han posing with their trophies after the prize presentation.

KUCHING: A nagging sprain on his left knee failed to deter Finn Reynolds winning the boys singles final against Han Seon Yong in a three setter lasting nearly four hours at the 28th Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup (II) ITF Junior Circuit (Grade 3) tennis championship yesterday.

The tournament ninth seed Reynolds lost the first set 5-7 to the top seed from South Korea but fought back to win the second set 6-4 and rubber set 6-3 in the marathon match that lasted for three hours and 45 minutes.

It was indeed a great week of tennis from the 16-year old Kiwi from Hawkes-Bay who had suffered the sprain on Friday.

“It was really a tough and long match against Han today. I lost the first set and got pretty disappointed with that but got lucky in the second where I kept staying focused.

“I broke his serve at one time and got the second set. I just stayed with the third set and won. It has been a great tournament for me and I am really happy to have won today,” said Reynolds who had played here three years ago in the Junior Davis Cup pre-qualifying.

He will be next competing in an ITF Grade 2 event in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Park Sohyun, the tournament fourth seed, also completed a great week of tennis by lifting the girls singles crown after defeating second seed Mihika Yadav of India 7-5, 6-4.

The final match took one hour 50 minutes.

Park, who is 14 years old and hails from Seoul, said she was satisfied with her performance and happy to win in Kuching where she is making her first appearance here.

“This is my first win this year after making the last eight in ITF events in Beijing and Guangzhou, China and also competing in Australia,” she said.

Park will also be competing in the Thailand ITF Grade 2 event before returning to South Korea.