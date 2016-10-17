Joyce Nyupah of Kuching crowned Miss Benak Tourism 2016

Miss Benak Tourism 2016 Joyce (centre), poses for the camera with Percyliana (right) and Dionna (left).

SRI AMAN: Joyce Nyupah, 23, of Kuching was crowned Miss Benak Tourism 2016 in conjunction with the annual Benak (tidal bore) Festival.

Joyce took home the grand prize of RM2,000. First runner-up was Percyliana Su’wai, 24 from Serian, who won herself RM1,500 and second runner-up was Dionna Griffin, 21 from Sri Aman, who bagged RM1,200.

The Miss Talented subsidiary title was won by Lidya Yusreena Abdul Ellias, 22, from Kuching. She was rewarded with RM500 cash.

The Miss Photogenic subsidiary title went to Emelda Kong, 22, from Sri Aman and the title came with RM800.

The prizes were presented to winners by Assistant Minister of Rural Economy (Interior Areas) and Plantation Datuk Francis Harden Hollis’ wife Datin Simba Nallang.

Also present were Sri Aman resident Jonathan Lugoh and other dignitaries.