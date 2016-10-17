Kampung Baru fire victims receive assistance from PDP

BINTULU: Tahir Wasli’s family whose wooden house in Kampung Baru here was razed by fire last Friday continued to receive assistance from various parties.

The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) People’s Service Centre through its Mobile Caring Unit donated some essential goods and cash to the three family members.

Wasli and his family members are currently staying at his sister-in-law’s house located nearby.

The fire which occurred at about 1.35pm on Friday completely destroyed the wooden house.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department rushed 13 firefighters on two fire engines to the scene.

The firemen managed to control the fire from spreading to nearby houses in about half an hour. There were no injuries reported in the incident.