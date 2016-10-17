Kanowit’s ‘stairway to heaven’ hill next for festival

Powerboat racers competing in one of the events.

KANOWIT: Outdoor activities like jungle trekking at Memaloh Hill and the ironman challenge are being considered for inclusion by the Kanowit District Council (KDC) into next year’s Kanowit Festival.

KDC chairman Katis Noel Nyabong said this would help promote tourism in Kanowit and also make the annual festival grander.

“We have Rumah Benjamin Angki homestay as our tourism product and we can also promote Memaloh Hill where nature enthusiasts can do jungle trekking activity,” he said during the launching of the powerboat race held in conjunction with Kanowit Festival last Saturday.

Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong officiated at the event held at Kanowit Waterfront here.

Among those present were former Machan assemblyman Datuk Gramong Juna, his wife Datuk Catherine Gramong, Kanowit police chief DSP Daniel Benjamin and Kanowit Information Department head Donny Minggu Ling.

Katis, who is also Kanowit District Officer, said they must organise at least three international events for the Kanowit Festival next year to push the festival to another level.

“We already have the powerboat race which attracted participants from Brunei and Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

In his speech, Allan said he would work together with the two other elected representatives in Kanowit to give financial assistance the festival’s organisers and called on the local folk to unite for the betterment of Kanowit.

Meanwhile, Memaloh Hill was named after the Memaloh tribe who, according to local folklore, had tried to build a tower next to a Tapang tree on the hill to get to the moon.

However the tower collapsed half-way through construction, killing all the Memaloh workers.