Keep to SOP on sale of prepaid SIM cards, telcos warned

Jailani (second right) launches the Fun Run 2016 in conjunction with World Standards Day celebration together with Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (second left), Department of Standards Malaysia director-general Datuk Fadilah Baharin (left) and MCMC chief of digital ecosystem Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah. — Bernama photo

CYBERJAYA: Tele-communication companies (telcos) allowing their agents to sell prepaid SIM cards without asking the purchaser to show his or her identification card will face action.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Jailani Johari said as companies licensed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), all telcos must comply with the terms and standard operating procedures (SOP) specified which was to get a copy of the purchaser’s identity card before a transaction was carried out.

“If a dealer or agent of a telco is found to sell the prepaid card without the purchaser furnishing his or her identity card, action would certainly be taken, not against the agent but the telco concerned,” he said when commenting on the allegation that there were syndicates operating the business to make ‘easy money’ or profits not earned.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a 5-kilometre run in conjunction with the World Standards Day celebration here yesterday, Jailani said all telcos had been reminded on the matter and the consequence of allowing their agents to breach the terms or SOP specified. So far, he said, no action had been taken against telcos for such offences.

However, MCMC always monitors and analyses the sale of the prepaid SIM cards by the agents concerned and if there were cases of breaching the condition, the company concerned would be compounded starting with RM10,000 up to a million ringgit, he added. — Bernama