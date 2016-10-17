KPT receives 1,000 applications to study via APEL system

Idris (centre) shows the ‘soaring’ sign with senior officials of the ministry and participants of ‘Carnival Jom Masuk IPT’. — Bernama photo

BESUT: The Higher Education Ministry (KPT) have received more than 1,000 applications from working adults to take part in the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) system at local universities this year.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the system was becoming popular because it was conducted part time and using the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) since it was launched in 2011.

He said four universities were picked as centres to evaluate the work experiences of the applicants to be given credits or learning time deductions based on their working experiences, if they were chosen.

They are Universiti Teknologi Mara, Inti International University, Wawasan Open University and Open University Malaysia. “Two groups are given priority in learning under the systems, namely, APEL A and APEL C based on age, qualification and working experience,” he said.

He said this to reporters after opening the Let’s Enter IPT Carnival organised by KPT at Dewan Gong Kemuntong, here yesterday.

Idris, in the meantime said, the APEL A system is opened to workers aged 19 years old for certificate level learning, 20 years old for Diploma and 21 years old for Bachelor.

Meanwhile, the APEL C system is for workers of 30 years of age and upwards who also had STPM or Diploma to enable them to continue their studies at the Masters level, limited to business, education, information technology and Performing

Arts.

“This learning process is much simpler because its does not prioritise academics to sign up to study but the working experience of the applicant,” he said.

He said applications to study under APEL A system could be done via the UPU (Unit Pusat Universiti) while for APEL C, applications could be sent directly to the universities concerned. — Bernama