Lan Berambeh ideal platform to showcase S’wakian unity

Visitors especially Sarawakians attend Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak event at Dewan Tun Razak, Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC). — Bernama photo

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem must be thanked for giving Sarawakians living in Peninsular Malaysia an avenue to show love for the state through last Saturday’s Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak event.

Veteran politician Dato Peter Minos said the annual event held in Kuala Lumpur enabled Sarawakians there to come together and show their love for Sarawak.

“Replicated in Sarawak, such show of unity augurs well for the state now and its future. For speaking up openly and candidly on Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and for doing the right thing for Sarawakians, we in Sarawak can feel proud and happy with our chief minister.

“Use this unity for creating stability and prosperity for the Land of the Hornbills. Nothing matters more than unity for multi-racial and multi-religious Sarawakians,” he said yesterday.

The Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and Adenan officiated at the event Saturday night at the Putra World Trade Centre.

Prior to that, the attendees had the opportunity to have a dialogue with Adenan, state cabinet ministers and federal ministers from Sarawak in activities held earlier during the day.

Minos said that seeing 10,000 fellow Sarawakians along with Taib and Adenan at PWTC was simply a great and overwhelming feeling.

Topping it off was the rousing speech given by Adenan and the funds raised through songs sung by him, added Minos.

“The Sarawak spirit was really alive and well last night (Saturday). Unity among Sarawakians was very clear and evident, I could feel it.”

He added that the presence of Sarawak-born personalities like national diving queen Pandelela Rinong and Miss Malaysia – World 2014 Dewi Liana Seriestha also made the night special.

The event started off in 2008 as an annual Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house for Sarawakians in Kuala Lumpur, before it was eventually changed into its current format as a platform for all Sarawakians to meet together every year.