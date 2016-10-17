Masir: Border post at Long Singut when there is funding

SIBU: Priority will be given to the setting up of the proposed border post at Long Singut, says Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Masir Kujat.

He, however, said as there was no funding yet, they would have to wait for the Second Rolling Plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) to build it.

“That one (proposed border post at Long Singut), actually government only proposed but we don’t have any funds; five areas we (had) earmarked last time…but definitely that one will be priority. So now, (there is) no fund, we (will) wait for the Second Rolling Plan.

“See how much fund we get from the coming Budget (2017) next week. So we just wait,” Masir told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

The Sri Aman MP was asked when the new border post at Long Singut, located at the border between Sarawak and Kalimatan, Indonesia, would be set up.

During the Ulu Baleh Long Singut Expedition 2016 at Uma Ajan Udau recently, Hulu Rajang Member of Parliament Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong had said there was every necessity for the government to set up a border post at Long Singut, Ulu Baleh to safeguard the international boundary between Sarawak and Kalimantan against illegal immigrants (Pati) entering Sarawak.

Ugak was quoted to have said Pati could pose social problems and national security threat, thus the border post was a must to counter the illegal entry of Pati through ‘jalan tikus’ (illegal entry points) in Ulu Baleh.

According to Ugak, the First Infantry Division commander Major General Datuk Stephen Mundaw and 31st Border Brigade commander Brigadier General Jamaluddin Tambi, Kapit district police chief DSP Freddy Bian and Bukit Mabong district officer Douglas Pungga were looking for an ideal site to set up the border post.

He was also reported to have warned the local community not to harbour illegal immigrants, reminding them that those found guilty would be punished under the Immigration law.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Long Singut, home to some 800 villagers, is the most remote settlement at the foot of Bukit Tibang – a two-day journey by river from Kapit.