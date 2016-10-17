Minister invites feedback on Batang Sadong Bridge

Members of the public taking the opportunity to use the Batang Sadong Bridge.

KUCHING: Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has urged users to provide feedback to his ministry through the Public Works Department (JKR) if there is a need for improvement to the Batang Sadong Bridge, which was open to the public yesterday.

According to him, the feedback would be used to monitor the condition of the 1.48km bridge which cost RM211,385,628.60.

“Normally, we will monitor the bridge for a period of two months and at the same time we will do improvement if there is feedback from the users.”

He told this to reporters after performing the soft launching of the Batang Sadong Bridge, the longest bridge in Malaysia across a river.

Commenting further on the bridge, Fadillah said the technical auditor had confirmed that the bridge is operational and safe for public use.

He noted that after his walkabout and inspection on the bridge some areas needed to be improved, especially on the pedestrian pathway.

“As we walked, we noted some small matters that need to be improved especially the pedestrian pathway. There are also other matters that need to be improved as advised earlier.”

Meanwhile, the Petra Jaya MP took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the state JKR for monitoring the project.

He said the bridge would be officially declared open by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“The bridge was part of the ‘Aku Janji’ pledge by the Prime Minister supported by the Chief Minister and was the request of the peoples’ representatives here, both Parliament and State Assembly, and also community leaders here.

“We want to give the Prime Minister and Chief Minister the honour to launch it, and we hope to set a date soon,” he said.

The Batang Sadong Bridge project was approved by the Prime Minister in 2011 during his visit to Batang Sadong constituency. Construction works commenced on July 5, 2012.

It has been reported that with the 1.48km bridge, the journey from Kuching to Sibu would be shortened by two and half hours, which usually took eight hours.

Present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri, Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo, Simunjan assemblyman Alwa Dris, Lingga assemblywoman Simoi Peri, state PWD director Zuraimi Sabki and Samarahan Resident Abdul Rahman Sebli Sanusi.

Meanwhile, Temenggong Chek Bujang said the Batang Sadong Bridge is a dream come true for the local residents, especially those residing in Sadong Jaya, Simunjan and Sebuyau.

“This is something significant for us here. With the bridge, it is more convenient and safe for us to go to either sides of the river compared to using the ferry as we used to do.

“This is what we have been waiting for and finally it is here. We are definitely happy about it,” he said.