MMS offers further education options at fair

KUCHING: The MMS Education Fair, which housed 40 booths featuring study destinations and one-to-one counselling

sessions for students and parents, ended its East Malaysia roadshow at the Pullman Hotel here yesterday.

The roadshow started earlier in Tawau before moving on to Sandakan, Labuan, Bintulu, Sibu, Miri, and Kota Kinabalu on Saturday.

From the UK, colleges offering foundation and A-level courses with options of International Year One were Bellerbys College, Study Group International Study Centres, Kaplan International Colleges, Navitas UK, and Mander Portman Woodward. Universities present were University of Northampton, Northumbria University and University of Portsmouth.

The fair also offer destinations in North America like Shorelight Education, OnCampus USA and University of Nebraska.

Australian institutions present were Canning College Perth, Curtin College/University Perth, University of Western Australia Perth, Edith Cowan College/University Perth, Murdoch University Perth, Le Cordon Bleu Australia (Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney), University of South Australia Adelaide, University of Adelaide, University of Queensland Foundation Year Brisbane, University of Canberra, Deakin University Melbourne, Melbourne Polythechnic, RMIT University Melbourne, International College of Management Sydney, University of Newcastle Australia, University of New South Wales Foundation Year Sydney, University of Tasmana (Hobart and Launceston) and Taylors College (Adelaide, Perth and Sydney).

Institutions from Singapore include James Cook University, Kaplan Higher Education Academy, PSB Academy, SIM Global Education and Curtin Singapore.

For Malaysia, there foreign university campuses present were University of Southampton Malaysia Campus, Herriot-Watt University Malaysia, Monash University Malaysia and Le Cordon Bleu Malaysia.

For further information, contact MMS Kuching at 082-246795, 012-8089112, 012-8085112, 012-8706112 or 012-8239112; MMS Sibu at 084-324178 or 016-8577512 (Ms Teo), Smart Tuition Centre Bintulu at 086-317617 or 013-8333230 (Mdm Annette Yip), Angela Educational Services Miri at 085-428066 or 019-8546850 (Mrs Angela Kong), MMS KK at 088-252044, 088-222799 or 016-8105250 (Ms Ivy Tan), Access International Marketing Tawau at 089-760377 or 012-8107378 (Mrs Annie Lee), MMS Sandakan at 089-221901 or 013-8831901 (Ms Margaret Liew) or MMS Labuan at 087-424822 or 016-8338822 (Mr Woo).

MMS office Kuching is located at Block E, No.32 (2nd Floor), Taman Sri Sarawak Mall, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (opposite Hilton Kuching).