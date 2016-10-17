Najib as PM has done the most for Indian community — Subramaniam

Najib sharing a light moment with Subramaniam at the 70th MIC General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC). — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam said Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak as the prime minister has done the most for the Indian community.

Helming the country for more than seven years, Najib has championed various issues and brought about much improvements in the development of the Indian community, especially in the transformation of Tamil schools.

“After he took over the leadership of the country, much good has been done including additional allocations in aid of Tamil schools and the building of more new Tamil schools.

“Even the prime minister who served the longest did not do as much when compared with the efforts taken by Datuk Seri Najib,” he said in his keynote address at the 70th MIC General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), here, yesterday.

Thus, Subramanian said thank-you on behalf of the Indian community for all the initiatives and assistance rendered so far. — Bernama