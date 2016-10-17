New kid in town crowned Mr Benak

(From right) Badrul, Tengku Ali and Wilfred parade for the ‘Champion of Champions’ showdown.

SRI AMAN: Badrul Shah Baharuddin lifted the annual Mr Benak 2016 ‘Champion 0of Champions’ title here on Saturday night. The 36-year-old veteran from Kuala Lumpur had earlier tapped on his 13 years of experience to beat 10 other contenders to win the Above-75kg category including national bodybuilder Awang Mohamad Azizul Ghani and Mr Sarawak 2016 Light Middleweight champion Aisa Rosli, who finished second and third respectively.

Badrul, who was in town for the first time, almost did not make it to the championships after an adventurous bus journey.

“I boarded an express bus at Kuching late Friday afternoon and was supposed to arrive at Sri Aman around 8pm that same day but seeing that it was my first time to this town, I did not realise that the bus actually passed Sri Aman and I ended up disembarking at the junction to Bintulu.

“Had I not get up and ask the driver that night, I might have ended up at Bintulu instead of Sri Aman. Despite this incident, I’m happy to have won both titles at my first Mr Benak,” said the 36-year-old, who has been in the sport for 13 years.

Meanwhile, the third edition of Mr Benak saw three bodybuilding and two body fitness titles up for grabs.

The Bodybuilding Under-65kg winner was Kuching’s Wilfred Harding with Eddey Rozeymie Ali of Brunei runner-up and Maskabi Kabar of Miri third. The 65-75kg title went to Tengku Ali Zamri Tengku Haidar of Johor followed by Louis Glass of Kota Samarahan and Azahar Mahamad of Royal Malaysia Police.

In Body Fitness contests, Mohd Khairulddin Hadzari of Bintulu beat Mohamad Fitri Mohamed Ali of Miri and Faisal Muhammad of Brunei for the Under-170cm title while Muhamad Azizi Anuar of Brunei beat Muhammad Firdaus Ahmad of Miri and Abdul Ramzi Bujang of Kuching for the Above-170cm crown.

Prizes were given out by Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Interior Areas) and Plantations Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Sri Aman Resident Johnathan Lugoh.

The annual bodybuilding event was organised Sri Aman Resident’s Office in collaboration with Sarawak Bodybuilding Association and Buda Hardcore Fitness Centre.

Sponsorships came from Sim Ho Empire, Ranyai and Kuching Supplements.

Organising chairman Buda Anchah was happy to observe how the Mr Benak championships has grown to become a regular feature of the annual Benak Festival.

“This year, Mr Benak seems to have elevated to becoming a regional event, with participation of athletes from Brunei. This is a positive development indeed and we hope to see more regional athletes coming to compete in the next edition,” he said.