Open day of free TCM medicals in Kuching again

Salahuddin (third, left) cutting a ribbon to launch the free medical check-up open day yesterday. Also seen are Sim (second, left) and Tan (right).

KUCHING: An open day of free medical checks by Chinese medicine practitioners was organised again for the second time here this year.

Organised by the Kuching Old Market Community Association, 35 Chinese medicine practitioners performed free medical check-ups at the ground floor of the Plaza Merdeka yesterday.

According to organisers, while some of the practitioners are locally based here in the state, some came from as far as Brunei, China and Taiwan.

Association president Dato Sim Swee Yong, who spoke to reporters, commented that the open day was also held in conjunction with the association’s 20th anniversary.

“This event is one of the ways the association gives back to society. We want to promote this awareness to the public that it is important to stay healthy at all times,” he added.

One way in his opinion is through regular medical check-ups, which was why the association organised the second open day this year.

Conventional or mainstream medicine is well catered for and via the public and private sectors, which was why the association decided to broaden the field by promoting Chinese traditional and holistic medicine (TCM).

The first open day was held in January with 17 Chinese medicine practitioners involved. Due to the good reception then, the Kuching Old Market Community Association thus decided to give the public another shot-in-the-arm.

“My committee and I were mindful that health issues are increasingly becoming the foremost matter in our lives. With the idea that prevention is always better than cure, we set out to come up with a programme that benefits the public at large,” said Sim.

Present to launch the open day was former Head of State Tun Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng as he cut a ribbon to symbolically launch the open day.

Also present during the ceremony were Federation of Chinese Medicine and Physicians Sarawak president Dato Seri Dr Tan Kit Weng and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) deputy secretary-general II Datuk Tan Joo Phoi.