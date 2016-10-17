Outbreak of fires in Sibu under control – Bomba

A firefighter braves the heat as he carries a hose to the scene of the forest fire. Firemen extinguishing forest fires along Mile 12 Tunku Abdul Rahman Road here.

SIBU: Firefighters had their hands full on Sunday as they raced against time to contain 12 cases of open burning across the state amidst rising temperatures.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) assistant director (operations) Farhan Sufyan Borhan said fires in all affected locations had been extinguished, except those in Bintulu.

He told The Borneo Post today (Oct 17) that the operation was still ongoing with 15 firemen from Bintulu Fire Station together with the land developer’s workers braving heat to put out the fire that has ravaged 20 hectares of land at an oil palm plantation in Bintulu.

According to Farhan, the fire at the plantation started on Oct 15.

“Most of the cases (of open burning on Sunday) were caused by agriculture activities, where people took opportunity to clear their land through open burning due to the hot weather,” he explained.

Nonetheless, Farhan said this was not the most numerous number of cases involving open burning recorded in a single day.

“I recall that before this, we recorded more than 30 cases (of open burning) in a single day,” he noted, adding that there were five cases of open burning in Sibu on Sunday.

Other affected places were near Hulu Layar clinic, where a fire gutted one acre of land, Skrang Skim (0.5 acres), Mile 37 Stabun Serian (0.5 acres), Ulu Sungai Merah Road (two acres), near Lebaan Bridge along Sibu-Tanjung Manis Road (two acres), Mile 88, Tatau-Sibu Road (10 acres), Misin Road Kanowit (two acres), Shahar Sg Buloh Oya Road (two acres), Sg Moyan Road, Batu Kawa (two acres), SMK Meradong (one acre) and SJKC Tong Kwong, Sg Kawi (three acres).

Farhan said in the case of open burning, they normally made use of open water sources, which at times were located far away from the scene.

“In fact, in some cases, it is located more than a kilometre away so we have to start relay pumping,” he explained.