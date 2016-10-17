Powerboat racer dies in Kanowit pre-race tragedy

Danny’s badly damaged boat in the mishap.

KANOWIT: Tragedy struck a participant of the Powerboat Race slated with the Kanowit Festival, when he died after his vessel collided with another boat during training on the Sungai Rajang here on Saturday.

Kanowit police chief DSP Daniel Benjamin said the victim Danny Jawan, 37, from Kanowit died while receiving treatment at Kanowit Hospital after the incident happened at about 5.15pm.

It was learnt that Danny was testing his boat for the actual race to be held on Sunday (yesterday) when a Brunei racer Maarof Mahani, 54, lost control of his vessel while making a U-turn and rammed into Danny’s boat.

Danny and Maarof were to compete in the 18-horsepower (hp) and 60hp boat race categories respectively.

Danny suffered multiple injuries and fainted as a result of the collision while Maarof escaped unhurt.

The victim’s boat was badly wrecked in the incident.

The Powerboat Race is a crowd-puller at the week-long Kanowit Festival to attract visitors to this town.

As in previous years, the event attracted participants from Brunei as well as Peninsular Malaysia.