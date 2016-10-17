PRS Youth visits longhouse to help veterans get their dues

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Youth recently visited Rumah Brown Nanga in Stapang Jela, Ulu Engkari, Lubok Antu, to provide moral support for several Sarawak Rangers veterans, on top of guiding them on how to apply for government financial assistance.

Martin John Madden representing PRS Youth chief Liwan Lagang urged the veterans and members of their families to inform their comrades when they wanted to apply for government assistance to improve their standard of living.

He stressed that they are in fact heroes who fought for the security of the nation and the government intends to reward them duly.

“Unfortunately, many of them who live in rural areas are not aware of these assistance and incentives from the government and that that is why they were missing out.

“PRS Youth are going to the ground to search for them and ensure they get the rewards they deserve,” he said when contacted yesterday.

At the Friday event, Martin represented Liwan, who is Belaga assemblyman and Assistant Minister for River Transportation and Safety to hand over his RM13,000 minor rural project fund (MRP) grant to the longhouse security and development committee.

Special cash assistance from PRS Youth also went to the veterans at the longhouse.

On top of that, contribution to the longhouse also came from Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyalau.

Nyalau’s personal assistant Zainie Aji was present to make a pledge of RM44,000 for them to improve the longhouse floor with tiles.

The function was attended by six longhouse chieftains from the surrounding area of Ulu Engkari.

After presenting these grants, the delegation spent time with the longhouse folks who welcomed them with a feast.

Martin said: “PRS is a party that cares for the rural people and we hope to organise more visits to other longhouses in the area soon.”