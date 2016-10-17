Sarawak 

Rescuers use special machinery to extricate crash victims

SRI AMAN: Fire and Rescue department (Bomba) personnel have to use special machinery to extricate victims trapped in the wreckage of four vehicles in an accident at the Sri Aman-Betong Road.

The accident occurred around 8.30pm on Saturday and Bomba dispatched its rescue team after receiving an emergency call at 8.38pm.

The vehicles, a Proton Wira had six victims, all from Rh Lampas, Titok Atas; a Proton Waja with four people in it while the other two vehicles were an Isuzu DMax and a Proton Saga FL.

Three of the victims were referred to the Sarawak General Hospital while another two were warded at Sri Aman Hospital. The rest were given outpatient treatment.

