‘Rid tourist attractions along river banks of drug problem’

Fatimah (left, first row) arriving at Kampung Lintang before the ceremony, accompanied by Sharifah Hasidah (second left, first row) and Dr Abdul Rahman (fourth left, second row) yesterday.

KUCHING: Tourist attractions along the river banks in the state will lose their appeal if the communities living near have drug problems.

Reminding of the devastating effect of drugs, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said rivers should also be kept clean by not throwing rubbish into them.

He gave an example of how drugs could destroy tourist attractions along the Sarawak river such as the Kuching Waterfront and the other side of the river.

“Just imagine if the villages near these places of interest have drug problem and are listed as black areas. It would destroy the economy of the locals who depend on tourists coming to their area for income,” he pointed out.

Thus he encouraged anti-drug programmes to be conducted often in areas along the river banks.

Abang Johari’s text of speech was read by Women, Welfare and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah during the launching ceremony of the ‘My Kempen #PerangiDadahHabisHabisan/#KebersihanDanKeselamatan-Sungai’ organised by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and other agencies, NGOs and Kampung Lintang JKKK at the Kampung Lintang jetty here yesterday.

Adding to what Abang Johari said, she mentioned that most domestic violence cases in the state resulted from drug abuse.

“The rate of domestic violence in the state can be reduced if the drug problem does not exist anymore. It is possible to have a family life if family members do not get involved with drugs,” she said.

Assistant Minister of Public Utilities (Electricity and Telecommunication) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Assistant Minister of Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and AADK management deputy director-general Datuk Jabidah Monseri attended the event.

Later, Fatimah led all guests of honour to raise the anti-drug campaign flag at the Kampung Lintang jetty.