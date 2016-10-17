Saba responds to boxer Stephen Jenggieng : Saba responds

KUCHING: Sarawak Boxing Association (Saba) is firm in its stand that any Sarawakian boxer who wants to represent Malaysia at the SEA Games must first represent the state at Sukma.

Saba president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo made this statement to The Borneo Post yesterday via Whatsapp in response to its article published yesterday about Sarawakian boxer Stephen Onn Jenggieng, 27, who wants Saba to clarify his status with regards to the association.

“Stephen has never represented Sarawak in Sukma. To be on the Malaysian team (for SEA Games), he would have to represent Sarawak in Sukma. There is no shortcut. We only need disciplined sportsmen.

“We have no intention to stop whoever from being a boxer but in Stephen’s case, he had posted (criticism) on Facebook about Saba. He has never been a member of Saba. After the disciplinary committee meeting, we decided to suspend him from fighting in any boxing tournament in Malaysia until future notice,” said Rahman.

He pointed out that winning at last year’s Golden Gloves event is not a ticket to represent Malaysia as a boxer.

“We select athletes starting from as young as 15-years-old to join Sukma and the national junior squad (Skuad Pelapis Malaysia). From there, they progress to the senior team and then they must pass through the selection committee from Malaysia Boxing Association/National Sports Council (PTM/MSN).”

“We welcome young and talented boxers but they must go through the proper channels to be selected into the Malaysian team. A lot of criteria must be met and other states in Malaysia can’t just bring new boxers to be in the Malaysian team. All the Malaysian boxers for SEA Games 2017 came up through Kejohanan Peringkat Remaja (15-years-old) (junior championships) then were selected to be in Sukma before they were selected to Malaysia by the panel.”

When asked how was it possible that disciplinary action could be initiated against an individual who is not a Saba member but representing another state, Rahman replied that any disciplinary matter needed to be cleared first before an individual would be eligible to compete in boxing tournaments in Malaysia.

“He can go anywhere (to compete) but until his remark about Saba is settled, no matter which state he wants to represent, he will not be able to compete in any tournament in Malaysia, that’s for sure. We also plan to take action over his earlier remark on Facebook.

“I’m the Malaysian team manager for SEA Games 2017 and am also the chairman for the PTM disciplinary committee.

“As Saba president, I have to defend the association. I don’t have anything personal against him, only his remark on Facebook,” he said.

Rahman also disclosed that Stephen’s situation was brought up in a PTM meeting on Oct 1, which was attended by the national body’s deputy president, vice-president, secretary-general and exco members.

Sabah Boxing Association deputy president Bakry Mohd Baily and Saba exco members were also present.

“All members agreed to suspend him (Stephen) and we conveyed this to Major Bakry (Sabah). He said he would inform Sabah Boxing Association about this outcome before they went to the Malaysia Cup.”

Stephen, who is currently a member of the Sabah state boxing team after passing their selection process, was due to compete as a heavyweight for Sabah at the recently concluded Malaysia Cup – a selection event for next year’s SEA Games in KL.

However, he was suspended on the day of the weigh-in by the Malaysia Boxing Association based on a letter of protest from Saba.

The 2015 National Golden Gloves heavyweight (91kg) champion, Sarawak’s sole gold medalist that year, told The Borneo Post on Friday that he has yet to see the letter of protest concerned, but was given to understand that it listed a complaint against him representing the Sabah boxing team and also over a social media post which he made some time ago voicing his frustration over how he was treated by Saba.

Stephen claims that he has never signed up as a member of Saba and that the association has done very little in terms of offering help, support or allowances to train or take part in competitions; hence, his decision to join and compete for the Sabah state team.

He also questioned why Saba delayed initiating disciplinary action over his allegedly offensive social media post until he was set to compete in the Malaysia Cup.

He plans to protest the suspension.