Sabah graft case: Director and deputy suspended from work, investigation continues

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Water Department director and deputy director under investigation by MACC have been suspended from work, Sabah State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman said.

Sukarti said notices of suspension have been issued by the State Public Service Commission to both.

“The suspension is effective as of Oct 4 and 5 – the dates the suspects were arrested,” he said.

Under the suspension, both suspects were prohibited from entering the Sabah Water Department office or the premises of any other Water Department offices in Sabah.

“The suspects are also not allowed to leave the state during the investigation,” he added.

Sukarti was responding to some news portals’ reports, stating that the two men will be back at work after being released on bail today (Oct 17).