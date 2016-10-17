Sabah graft case: Three suspects released on bail amounting to RM110,000

KOTA KINABALU: Three suspects who were arrested to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation into alleged misappropriation of federal allocations for projects worth RM3.3 billion in Sabah have been released on bail by the Magistrate’s Court here today (Oct 17).

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie released the three – one of whom holds a senior position in the Sabah Water Department – on bail, pending the results of the investigation.

Two of them were released on bail of RM100,000 while another suspect was released on a bail of RM10,000, all with two local sureties each.

The case’s investigating officer Mohd Faliq Basirudin told the court that the remand orders of the three suspects had expired today.

Apart from that, the three suspects have also been ordered to report to the MACC office once a month.