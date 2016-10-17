Security guard shoots himself in apparent suicide

SARATOK: A 58-year-old security guard is said to have shot himself in the chest in an apparent suicide.

Saratok District police chief DSP Lee Thai Lien, in confirming the case, identified the deceased as Ekie Empading who worked as a security guard with the Public Works Department here.

Police were informed of the incident which happened at the family’s house in Taman Seroja here around 1.30pm through a phone call made by a member of the public.

A team of policemen who went to the scene to investigate, found the deceased lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound on his chest.

Prior to the shooting, the deceased together with his two children and two friends of his children were taking a nap in the house after attending a wedding celebration at a longhouse in Ulu Krian.

Before the incident, the deceased was seen entering his bedroom and later came out with a shotgun.

However, family members interviewed by the police said that none of them noticed how the victim had allegedly shot himself.

Family members also could not figure out the reason that prompted the deceased to end his life in such a manner, Lee said, adding, neighbours interviewed by police said that they had not heard of anything amiss such as a quarrel in the family prior to the incident.

Meanwhile, police have seized a shotgun to facilitate their investigation and have classified the case as sudden death.