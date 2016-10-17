Shopping malls to showcase civil service innovations

Sabariah being briefed on one of the innovations at the Pustaka Negri Sarawak booth.

KUCHING: The state government will continue to choose shopping malls as venues for exhibiting products and innovations generated by the civil service.

Deputy State Secretary (Performance and Service Delivery Transformation) Datu Dr Sabariah Putit said this was the best way to reach out to the public and to tell them that such products and innovations were not short of commercial value.

Speaking to the media after closing the state-level Innovation Week 2016 Exhibition, she said the civil service adopted the Innovative and Creative Circle (ICC) system which was also used by companies worldwide to come up with new ideas, products and services.

Singling out Sarawak civil service as example, she said the state’s civil service had the most number of Innovative and Creative Circle (ICC) teams which had won many accolades at the national and international levels.

“The ideas and innovations coming from the civil service have the potential to be commercialised. This not only generates income, but also creates other impact such as new employment opportunities.

“Now we want to move to the public so that we can work together with private sector to commercialise some of the products. Our aim is at the end of the day, we have innovations that can reduce costs and more ideas can be commercialised. This will benefit the public,” she said.

A total of 23 booths set up by 16 government agencies were involved in the exhibition which runs from October 10 to 21 at the Cityone Megamall here.

Sabariah said future exhibitions would see more agencies getting involved.

“We want to encourage a thinking civil service. We want to reach out to the public through such activities, and at the same time update them on new happenings and current issues,” she said.

The exhibition at Cityone was coordinated by the State Implementation Monitoring Unit (Simu)of the Chief Minister’s Department.