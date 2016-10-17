Showcase of unity in diversity by Miri Indians

Different Malaysian ethnic groups do their part in entertaining guests.

MIRI: The Miri Indian Association (MIA) Diwali Night 2016 held on Saturday night was truly a grand occasion highlighting unity in diversity in this metropolis of different cultures and races.

Former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan was the guest of honour and among the different races who donned Indian costumes as testimony in appreciation of other cultures and tradition.

“The entire programme of the evening was themed to show not just the dances of India but the unity in diversity of the different cultures. Last night’s performances and the performers alike stand testament to that theme,” said organising chairman Bharathi Anand.

A professional award-winning dance troupe from Kuala Lumpur, Mazhai Dancers thrilled the guests with various classical, folk and contemporary dances and colorful costumes.

Their show started with ‘Veera Vinayaka’ invoking the blessings of the heavens.

The 12-member group led by Nithyanandam also performed a medley of the late pop king Michael Jackson, to lend international flavour to the night.

The evening kick started with classical dance and also folk dances from Bengal and Punjab which are exclusive to the regions, and dances portraying yesteryear’s heroines of Bollywood.

Other performers included Curtin Sarawak students and the La Danza dance studio, which was truly a 1Malaysia dance performed by dancers from different Malaysian ethnic groups. Hats off to two Curtin student emcees for the evening, Vinayak Ram and Jonathan, for keeping everyone entertained during the entire programme.

Apart from entertainment, there were lucky draws held.

Among the 500 people attending the dinner, which was also to celebrate MIA’s 77th anniversary, were MIA president Karambir Singh, Miri District new police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat, Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong and Miri Hindu Society (MHS) president Selvaraj Grapragasem and Miri Petroleum Ladies’ Association (PWPM) president Srimurniyati Cranfield.