Sibu Bomba kept busy with forest fires breaking out

Firemen putting out a bushfire at an open space near Pulau Li Hua.

SIBU: A forest fire ravaged through two acres of land near the Lebaan Bridge along Sibu-Tanjung Manis Road here.

The bushfire broke out at 4pm yesterday. Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu zone chief Abdul Mutalib Rashid told The Borneo Post yesterday that the operation was still on-going at press-time.

It was certainly a busy day for the firefighters with bush and forest fires breaking out at different locations. He also disclosed that there was a car fire along Pahlawan Lane here.

Abdul Mutalib said their men were also rushed to put out a forest fire at Mile 12 Tunku Abdul Rahman Road.

He added that firemen were also deployed to put out a bush fire at Ulu Sungei Merah Road.

Meanwhile, another bushfire occurred at an open space near Pulau Li Hua with fire-fighters scrambling to extinguish it.