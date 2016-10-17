Students told to adopt ‘life-long excellence’ culture

Rentap (second left) presents a graduation certificate to a student as Zaki (third left) and others look on.

BETONG: Students of Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) Betong have been told to adopt a ‘life-long excellence’ culture to ensure success in their future undertakings.

Addressing the college’s graduation ceremony last Saturday, Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu said that although the students might have done well at this stage, they should realise that their journey in pursuit of excellence was still a long way to go.

Believing that the students were well aware of what it required to achieve success in education, he stressed on the need for them to accord special attention towards mastering of English language.

“The need for proficiency in English is very critical especially in the present era when we have to equip ourselves with science and technology knowledge to enable us to compete on the global stage, he said.

Continuing the legacy of his father, former deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu who was instrumental in setting up MRSM Betong as a catalyst for education excellence in Betong, Rentap pledged a contribution of RM20,000 for its Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) fund.

At the function, 106 students received their certificates from Rentap.

MRSM Betong principal Mohd Zaki Ab Rashid, in his welcoming speech assured that the college would continue to play its role as a catalyst of educational excellence for Betong

Division through organising of academic programmes in collaboration with selected schools in the Division.

This year they organised academic collaboration programmes with six primary schools and held guidance classes which benefitted over 100 students of four secondary schools, he cited as examples, adding, expenses for the activities were sponsored by Mara Education Foundation.