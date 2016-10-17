Talk on ‘I am Ali Wallace’ tomorrow

KUCHING: A public talk entitled ‘I am Ali Wallace: A film and talk about A.R. Wallace’s Malay assistant, Ali’ will be held at ChinaHouse at the Old Court House here tomorrow.

It will explore the film by director Jamie Curtis Hayward, a researcher at Brooke Lapping Productions.

“Alfred Russel Wallace arrived in Sarawak in 1854 with a young assistant named Charles. Wallace left Sarawak in 1856 with a young Malay man, Ali, who remained his principal field assistant until Wallace departed Singapore in 1862.

“Who was Ali? Where was he born? Where did he end up? These are some of the key questions in this film,” said The Friends of Sarawak Museum (FoSM) society in a statement yesterday.

Sarawak Museum’s honorary curator of mammals, the Earl of Cranbook Dato Sri Dr Gathorne-Hardy, will be conducting the talk, which will start at 7.30pm, in English.

Admission is free and no registration is required.

For further enquiries, call 082-244202.