Teachers hope for incentives, better allocations for schools in Budget 2017

SIBU: Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) is counting on the government to announce attractive incentives for teachers as well as basic education needs during the coming tabling of Budget 2017.

According to KGBS president Ahmad Malie, among the incentives anticipated by teachers was the implementation of the review of salaries for teachers to commensurate with their workload, which was promised by Education Minister recently upon instruction by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi when launching the National Teachers’ Day celebrations at Kota Kinabalu, Sabah in May this year.

KGBS also urged for bigger allocations for the state’s Education Department so that it could be distributed and managed by schools more effectively for the good of the students.

Ahmad noted that this year, many activities and programmes had been planned but could not be implemented due to the shortage of funds.

“In this respect, KGBS hopes that this allocation will be given priority,” he stressed.

He said this when asked for KGBS’s wishlist for Budget 2017.

Additionally, he said KGBS also needed allocations to build and upgrade infrastructure and its dilapidated school buildings to be further increased.

Ahmad explained that in Sarawak, there are still many schools which were old and dilapidated and in dire need of upgrades and renovation works to create a conducive learning environment for students.

“In this regard, KGBS hopes for educational incentives that have been voiced by several teacher unions would become a reality during the tabling of Budget 2017.

“Additionally, KGBS hopes that better bonuses for teachers and other civil servants will also be announced in Budget 2017,” he said.