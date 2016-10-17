Think out of the box in using govt initiatives, JKKKs told

SERDANG: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak wants grassroots leaders in the villages to play a greater role in diseminating every initiative announced and implemented by the government to benefit the rural populace.

The Prime Minister said in addition, community leaders such as the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK), must also think and act out of the box to formulate strategies to use the initiatives announced by the government for the benefit of the local populace in their respective areas.

He said the introduction of the Digital Economy and MyFarm Outlet initiatives must be used as well as possible by the local leaders to come forward with methods and approaches which were more competitive and in line with current development so that rural folks were not marginalised from the development explosion.

“So, the attitude of asking for projects which is among the habits of JKKK each time government leaders return to their areas must be changed. Instead, think unconventionally on how to expand the Digital Economy to the populace because the vast e-commerce market can boost income and standard of living of the people in the rural areas.

“As grassroot leaders in the government structure in the villages, JKKK should be more innovative in optimising opportunities provided by the government compared to only asking for projects each time they meet the elected representatives or ministers,” he said when speaking at the 1Malaysia Desa Sejahtera Award (ADS1M) at the Malaysian Agricultural Expo Site (MAEPS) here yesterday.

Also present was Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Taking MyFarm Outlet which is now operating in Putrajaya as an example, Najib said, despite being located in the city, JKKK should use the initiative to encourage the residents to plant crops and rear livestocks and sell the products in the daily market to help boost the standard of living of the rural community. The prime minister also drew the attention of the 12,000 people present at the ceremony by reiterating the commitment of the government to continue to empower rural development despite its shrinking populace due to migration.

“Currently, 25 per cent or 7.8 million from the total population of the country are those who are staying in the rural areas, and the number continues to shrink but, I give my assurance that the agenda of rural development stays as the government’s priority.

“Wherever you are, we will ensure the reach of development by the government will definitely arrive and will be implemented inclusively and equitably so that every citizen will be ‘touched’ by the plans being carried out,” he said.

Najib, however, stressed that the government still needed the solid support and commitment of the 16,549 JKKK to actively galvanise their energy and mind in ensuring the agenda being planned and implemented was entirely successful.

During the ceremony, Kampung Parit Tengah, Muar, Johor was chosen as the Traditional Kampung champion to beat 482 other villages to take home RM50,000 and prizes in the forms of projects worth RM650,000. The Bukit Bangkong, Sepang Selangor Orang Asli village emerged at the top in the Orang Asli village category and took home RM70,000 and took home prizes in terms of projects worth RM250,000.

Meanwhile, Kampung Baru Kangkar Bahru, Batu Pahat, Johor and Rumah Bihai, Mukah, Sarawak took home RM525,000 and RM150,000, respectively, when announced as winners in the Chinese New Village and Long House categories.

First contested in 2014, 2016 ADS1M was participated by 581 villages involving 483 traditional villages, Orang Asli Villages (six), Long House (20) and Chinese New Village (72). — Bernama