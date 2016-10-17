Latest News Nation 

Three-year-old critical after falling from escalator

GEORGE TOWN: A three-year-old girl who fell from an escalator at the Bukit Jambul Shopping Complex yesterday has been placed under observation at the Penang Hospital.

Nur Akilah Amani Zuraimi Hashim is warded at the hospital’s Emergency Department.

The incident which was caught on closed-circuit television camera occurred about 6.30pm when the child fell three metres from the first floor to the ground floor.

It is understood that at the time, the victim was held by her father when they were in the escalator.

Northeast District police chief ACP Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said a police report had been lodged. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of