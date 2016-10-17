Three-year-old critical after falling from escalator

GEORGE TOWN: A three-year-old girl who fell from an escalator at the Bukit Jambul Shopping Complex yesterday has been placed under observation at the Penang Hospital.

Nur Akilah Amani Zuraimi Hashim is warded at the hospital’s Emergency Department.

The incident which was caught on closed-circuit television camera occurred about 6.30pm when the child fell three metres from the first floor to the ground floor.

It is understood that at the time, the victim was held by her father when they were in the escalator.

Northeast District police chief ACP Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said a police report had been lodged. – Bernama