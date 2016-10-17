Two dead, one seriously injured as car rams tree

MIRI: Two young women aged 22 and 26 perished while another was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed in a self-accident at Jalan Padang Kerbau here at about 11.55pm on Saturday.

The car driver and another passenger survived with bodily injuries.

All the victims were from neighbouring Brunei.

It is said that the car was coming from the direction of Pujut Corner heading towards Miri Bypass road when the driver lost control of the vehicle while cornering and rammed into a tree.

Both victims who died were seated at the back of the car.

Paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced the duo died on the spot due to serious head injuries.

The other three were taken to Miri Hospital.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.