10 selected for Miss Bengoh Culture finals

The top 10 finalists of Miss Bengoh Culture 2016.

KUCHING: Ten young women have secured their places to the finals of the second Miss Bengoh Culture beauty pageant, which will be held on Oct 29 at Bengoh Resettlement Scheme

They were picked from among the 21 contestants who turned up for the competition’s preliminary round held at Eastern Mall in Siburan last Sunday.

The finalists are Amanda Dismon, Agnes Phang Kah Yin, Felicia Fifie Serunan, Christine Huring Ajang, Aurell Saek, Patricia Elza Ho Chia Chia, Winona Natahasa Banjos, Esse Nu-un, Samantha Andra Razak and Julina Chung Pei Lan.

The beauty pageant is held in conjunction with the second edition of the Bengoh Cultural Carnival, which runs from Oct 28 to 30 at the Bengoh Resettlement Scheme, Jalan Puncak Borneo, Off Jalan Kampung Semadang-Bau – about 44km from here.

According to the pageant’s assistant coordinator Alvine Ngu, the contest offers a cash prize of RM1,500 for the winner, while the first and second runners-up will receive RM1,000 and RM500 respectively. She added that there were also seven consolations prizes offered in the contest.

“This contest is not only about choosing beautiful women to win the title but it is also about them being confident, intelligent and good role models,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Bengoh Cultural Carnival chairman Ragen Jamang said the beauty pageant would be just one of the many interesting activities to take place during the three-day carnival.

Other activities include a live band performance by by D’Jaksa band, a gong-beating and traditional dance competition, ‘Battle of the Bands’, traditional sports competitions, a military exhibition and demonstration, exhibitions by various government agencies and the private sector as well as sales of food and beverages.

Ragen added that 16 cultural troupes from Penrissen, Padawan and Bau were expected to take part in the gong-beating and traditional dance competition on Friday evening (Oct 28) while the finals of the Miss Bengoh Culture beauty contest would be staged on Saturday evening (Oct 29).

Meanwhile, the preliminary round for the ‘Battle of the Bands’ will be held on Oct 29 and the

finals in the afternoon of Oct 30. It will be followed by the carnival’s closing ceremony, which Assistant Minister for Public Health Datuk Dr Jerip Susil is expected to officiate at.