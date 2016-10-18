All debris caused by Sunday’s strong winds cleared – Kuching South mayor

MBKS workers remove a tree, which was uprooted by strong winds on Sunday.

KUCHING: All debris caused by strong winds on Sunday afternoon was cleared by workers from Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

Kuching South Mayor Datuk James Chan Khay Syn said the strong winds, which uprooted trees and blew the roofs off houses and commercial lots in several areas, only caused minimal damage within the jurisdiction.

“There were some fallen trees but fortunately, no one was injured and (the debris) did not block any road access,” Chan told the Borneo Post yesterday.

The mayor observed that there were a number of houses that had their zinc roofs being displaced or blown off by the strong winds. He then reminded homeowners to ensure that their zinc roofs

were properly and securely fastened.

He also noted that MBKS received much public feedback via WhatsApp with regard to the strong winds, especially concerning incidences of fallen trees.

The council, Chan added, quickly mobilised their emergency team on the ground to remove any obstacle or debris. Team members were still at work up until yesterday morning.

“I really admire the MBKS staff members who have shown their dedication in responding to such emergency,” he said.

The areas most affected by the strong winds on Sunday were Taman Padungan, Batu Kawah New Township, Jalan Upland, Jalan Ketek, Jalan Ban Hock, Jalan Permata, Jalan Urat Mata, Jalan Permata, Jalan Rock, Jalan Lumba Kuda, Jalan Padungan and Jalan Stutong.