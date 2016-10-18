Appeals Court upholds death sentence on drug trafficker

KUCHING: A convicted drug trafficker only shook his head and smiled at the Court of Appeals here yesterday upon learning that his death sentence conviction was affirmed by the court.

Chiong Swee Ling who was found guilty of trafficking 754.99g of methamphetamine four years ago also appeared to be calm when the decision was delivered by the three-judge panel.

The judges, led by Datuk Mohd Zawawi Salleh, ruled that the decision made by the presiding judge in the High Court was correct.

Also at the bench were Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli and Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil.

Chiong was convicted under Section 39B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, 1952, punishable under Section 38B(2) of the same act.

The 47-year-old was found guilty of committing the offence at an apartment in MJC Batu Kawa at 5.40pm on July 17, 2013.

The event unfolded when Chiong attempted to evade police when approached and a subsequent inspection led the police to a black plastic bag on him containing the drug.